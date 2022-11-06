ROCK SPRINGS – For the first time, since the Covid-19 pandemic, an annual event brought people, near and far, together under one roof on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Sweetwater Events Complex.
Friends, families and contributors had the opportunity to celebrate survivors and honor the taken during the 26th annual Cowboys Against Cancer benefit and banquet.
President and founder Margaret Parry reminded attendees “No one fights cancer alone in Sweetwater County.”
She also expressed her appreciation for the 65 volunteers that assisted with the event along with several local groups including Green River High School student council, Rock Springs High School student council, GRHS National Honor Society, GRHS cheerleaders, RSHS cheerleaders, RSHS drama club, RSHS fire, law, and leadership academy and RSHS health academy.
Parry said, “We are successful because of the volunteers. They love the organization and they want to help the cancer patients.”
“One of the volunteers wanted to do it in remembrance of an uncle who had passed away from cancer recently,” she added.
Over 30 chefs prepared hor d’oeuvres, salad and dessert. The main entrée was roast bone-in prime rib of pork. These culinary volunteers were recognized during the event as well. Several have come from other states such as Arkansas, Nevada and Utah. Some have volunteered to cook for the event annually for 10+ years.
Dignitaries in attendance included Gov. Mark Gordon, Sen. John Barrasso and Sen. Cynthia Lummis.
Sen. Barrasso explained how Wyoming adopted the Cowboy Code.
“Live each day with courage, take pride in your work, and do what needs to be done,” said Barrasso. “For people with cancer, they live each day with courage.”
Barrasso’s wife, Bobbi, just celebrated 20-years as a breast cancer survivor.
“But in January of this year, Bobbi was diagnosed with a brain tumor,” he revealed. “She’s now had two brain operations, 33 doses of radiation, six rounds of chemo and she has a lot more courage than I ever will.
“She is remarkable and her faith is strong, her spirit is good and she’s going to beat this thing! She believes in the power of prayer as do I and we feel the prayers so thank you for all of your prayers.”
He added, “It’s not about raising money, it’s about helping people. The work goes on, the cause endures, the hope still lives and the dream of finding a cure for cancer will never die.”
According to Lummis, there is no other event in the state or in the country, that is bigger, better and has more heart than Cowboys Against Cancer.
“This is the heart of Sweetwater County,” she expressed. “It’s the soul that drives the spirit, the love, the comradery and the friendship in southwest Wyoming that brings us all together.”
Gov. Gordon mentioned how Sweetwater County, no matter what happens, stands up and makes sure that everyone has a future.
Local community organization, Hole in the Wall Gang, volunteered their time for the event. They wore 1800s attire and were known by other aliases for the evening.
“Being a part of the event gives the satisfaction to be a part of the community and doing good for those who are battling cancer,” said Green River resident Sherry Bushman, member of Hole in the Wall Gang.
Rocky Mountain Power is this year’s National Champion as they donated $7,500 to Cowboys Against Cancer.
“We continue to support the organization that helps our friends and neighbors to get through those difficult times,” said Ron Wild, Rocky Mountain Power regional business manager. “To have this event in person again is truly a blessing.”
Rock Springs resident Peg Larson agrees.
“I’m thrilled to support this wonderful organization,” said Larson. “I admire how Margaret supports others.”
Her son, JT, legislative candidate for Wyoming House District 17, pointed out that an event like Cowboys Against Cancer would not have been possible without the numerous volunteers.
“This is a great event to support community members going through a rough patch with their health,” he said.
Two years ago, former Rock Springs resident Jackie Warriner was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a very rare blood cancer. She currently resides in Arizona.
When Warriner was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010, she and her husband was still new to Sweetwater County.
“This community has done so much for me,” said Warriner. “I had to come back for this event.
“I may not live here anymore, but my heart is here.”
Warriner explained how amazed she was when her students and co-workers rallied around her 12 years ago.
“The day after I told my students that I have cancer and that I was going to shave my hair off, there were hats, scarves and other accessories on my desk,” she shared. “I had only known them for a week and they poured their hearts out to me.”
Warriner added that the scholarship she received from Cowboys Against Cancer was very significant to her since it covered her frequent trips to Salt Lake City for treatment.
“We had to go every two weeks,” she said. “Sometimes, we had to get a room if the weather was really bad.”
She added, “I’m fighting another cancer, but it’s going to be OK. There’s no cure for it, but it’s controllable.
“I will always be thankful for Cowboys Against Cancer. We may not be able to give money back, but we can give them our time.”