...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT FRIDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
* WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
* WHERE...Most of western and central Wyoming.
* WHEN...Through 1 PM Friday, September 3.
* IMPACTS...Smoke from wildfires across the western U.S. will
continue to filter into western and central Wyoming through Friday.
The smoke may limit visibility at times and create poor air
quality..
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends
that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory
problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor
activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety
of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can
cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/.
ROCK SPRINGS — There are some temporary changes ahead for the drive-thru swab station and the drive-thru vaccine clinic at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.
The waterline that supports the hospital’s fire suppressant system will undergo repairs, said Deb Sutton, MHSC Public Information Officer. Construction crews will be on-site next week to work on the lines for up to three weeks. Beginning Thursday, Sept. 9, they will block off the drive-thru under the hospital’s main entrance.
During that time, the COVID-19 swab station and vaccine clinic will move to the southwest end of the campus next to the Specialty Clinics.
Motorists are asked to please enter the campus from College Drive. DO NOT enter the clinics from Skyline Drive. Signs will guide you to the hospital’s mobile healthcare clinic in the southwest parking lot. Drivers will pull through, just as they do now. Once your swab has been taken, you will be asked to exit behind the hospital on Skyline Drive.
Here’s a breakdown:
Swab Station Drive-thru: The swab station will continue to operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It will be open on Monday, the Labor Day holiday.
Beginning Thursday, it will move from the hospital’s main entrance to the mobile healthcare clinic. (See the map.)
Vaccine Drive-thru: Anyone wanting a COVID-19 vaccine will soon have more days to pick from. Beginning Sept. 14, the vaccine drive-thru clinic will be open from 3-6 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday. It also will operate out of the hospital’s mobile healthcare clinic in the southwest parking lot.
Patients will be asked to wait for 15 minutes before leaving the campus. To maintain safe traffic flow, drivers are asked to exit via the back of the hospital onto Skyline Drive.