ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Historical Museum is hosting the Sweetwater County Photography Club Show June 21 through August 31, 2023.
Fourteen photographs are currently on display in the fire station, part of the original Rock Springs City Hall, located at 201 B Street.
A wide variety of works in both color and black and white, on an assortment of surfaces including stretched canvas, metal, traditional photography paper and watercolor paper highlight the diversity of artists in the club.
“There is really something for everyone’s taste and interest” museum curator Jennifer Messer noted. “There is a wide range of both local and, surprisingly international, images. From a black and white view of Boars Tusk to a sunset in Istanbul, Turkey, and a close-up of a ptarmigan in molt and wild horses in the sagebrush.”
According to Messer, some of the other subjects featured included images of pelicans coming into land, and a swan taking off, wild horses at rest and fighting, daytime images of the landscape and the ruins people leave behind and a lovely nightscape taken in Green River.
SWC Photography Club members participating in the show are Angela Cable, Kevin Doak, Pat Doak, Gary Mortensen, Terry L. Sell, Stephen Shea, and Sue Smith. The photography on display is for sale by the artists.
The Sweetwater County Photography Club meets monthly; their meetings are free and open to the public. The SWC Photography Club frequently arranges group tours to various local sites and has instruction on specific techniques. Members have recently learned how to better mat and frame their photographs, how to frame and crop their images for better results, worked on photographing the most recent aurora borealis, or northern lights, shows and will be taking a day trip to Browns Park Saturday June 24th. Members are encouraged to bring their latest work both traditional and digital, as well as questions and comments to meetings. The club’s meetings are held the third Wednesday of each month starting at 6:30 p.m. at the White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive in Rock Springs.
The Rock Springs Historical Museum is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on Sundays and major holidays. The museum is always free of charge, and accessible to all. The public is invited to stop by and see this wonderful new show.