The quarterly R.E.A.C.H. Awards honor outstanding customer service provided by employees in the local tourism and hospitality industry that celebrate and enhance Sweetwater County’s reputation as a first-class visitor destination. Award winners serve as champions for the tourism industry. 

Front row, left to right are Kim Strid, (Hampton Inn & Suites, Green River), Julia Ruble, (My Place, Rock Springs), Nicole Gil (My Place Hotel, Rock Springs), Jessicca Feldmeier (Comfort Inn & Suites, Rock Springs, WY),Michele Moritz (Hampton Inn & Suites, Green River), Stacy Colvin (Holiday Inn, Rock Springs) andApril Trujillo (Clarion Hotel, Rock Springs). 

 Back row, left to right are Bridget Bernard (Hampton Inn, Rock Springs), Jessica Phillips (Hampton Inn & Suites, Green River), Melissa Hutchinson (Comfort Inn, Rock Springs), Jenissa Meredith (Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism), Trish Green – (Holiday Inn Express/Quality Inn, Rock Springs), Jeffon Robinson (Holiday Inn/Holiday Inn Express/Quality Inn, Rock Springs) and Liisa Anselmi-Dalton (Holiday Inn/Holiday Inn Express/Quality Inn, Rock Springs). 

 

 Photo Courtesy of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism

SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The Sweetwater County Joint Travel and Tourism Board (SWCTT) is pleased to announce the 3rd Quarter 2022 R.E.A.C.H. Award winners (Rare and Exceptional Achievement for Customer service in Hospitality):

Jessicca Feldmeier – Comfort Inn & Suites, Rock Springs, WY

