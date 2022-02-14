ROCK SPRINGS — A resolution accepting a Sweetwater BOCES Acceptance of Grant and Conditions between Sweetwater BOCES and the city of Rock Springs for the police department to provide a scholarship/stipend is up for approval at the Rock Springs City Council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m.
According to the agenda, “The Sweetwater BOCES authorized a grant not to exceed $5,000 to the city of Rock Springs, Rock Springs Police Department, to provide a scholarship/stipend for RSHS or Western students interested in working as an intern at the Rock Springs Animal Control Shelter, to begin in Feb. 2022 and will end with the conclusion of the 2022-2023 academic year fall semester.”
In the Sweetwater BOCES Acceptance of Grant and Conditions included in the agenda, it states that the applicant chosen will “work flexible hours at the RS Animal Control Shelter, familiarizing themselves with all aspects of the shelter operations.
“They will have hands-on involvement with many duties as directed by the animal control, supervisor. Efforts will be focused on developing social media strategies promoting animal adoption and responsible pet ownership.”
The scholarship/stipend is set to be $2,500 per semester, allowing students who are eligible to apply for more than one semester.
Additional information pertaining to the scholarship and other items that will be covered during the meeting can be found on the agenda which is located on the city’s website, www.rswy.net.