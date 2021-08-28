Arrest Report

SWEETWATER COUNTY – There were two new arrests in Sweetwater County for Friday, Aug. 27, and Saturday, Aug. 28.

1

ACKERMAN, ALESHA BROOKE

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-08-28

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI - 0.08% or More - 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Hit and Run Property Unattended
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) - 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
2

TORRES, DANIEL CARLOS

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2021-08-27

Scheduled Release: 2021-08-29

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked - 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

