SWEETWATER COUNTY – There were two new arrests in Sweetwater County for Saturday, Aug. 28, and Sunday, Aug. 29.

1

MCBURNETT, MATTHEW LEHR

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-08-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI - Incapable of Safely Driving - Alcohol - 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Tail Lamps - All Vehicles
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
2

PHILLIPS, JOSHUA ROBERT

Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-08-29 

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI - Alcohol of 0.08% or More - 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8554, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

