SWEETWATER COUNTY – There were three new arrests in Sweetwater County from Monday, Aug. 30, to Tuesday, Aug. 31.

1

BREWER, WILLIAM THOMAS

Age: 30 

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-08-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Aggravated Burglary - Uses Deadly Weapon
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
2

FACCIO, JOHN WARD

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-08-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI - 0.08% or More - 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8558, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
3

CAMPBELL, DWAYNE SCOTT

Age: 35 

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-08-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI - Physical Control - 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WARRANT LONG FORM)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8557, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, 2 counts (WARRANT LONG FORM)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8557, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

