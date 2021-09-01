Arrest Report

SWEETWATER COUNTY – There were four new arrests in Sweetwater County for Tuesday, Aug. 31, and Wednesday, Sept. 1.

1

RICO, JESUS 

Age: 37 

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-08-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Vehicle Registration - Expired or Improper Registration
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8564, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage - 2nd + Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8564, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8564, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • DWUI - Alcohol of 0.08% or More - 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8564, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
2

SHOEMAKER, JASON LEONARD

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2021-08-31

Scheduled Release: 2021-09-06

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI - Physical Control - 2nd+ Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
3

STAAHL, JEFFREY RAYMOND

Age: 41

Address: SACRAMENTO, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-08-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Interference with Peace Officer - Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • THEFT: DEPRIVE - UND $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8560, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
4

BREWER, WILLIAM THOMAS

Age: 30

Address: DOUGLAS, WY 

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2021-08-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Burglary (WARRANT LONG FORM)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8559, SURETY OR CASH, $60000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Property Destruction and Defacement - < $1000 (WARRANT LONG FORM)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8559, SURETY OR CASH, $60000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property - < $1000 (WARRANT LONG FORM)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8559, SURETY OR CASH, $60000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus