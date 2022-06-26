GUERNSEY, WY – On June 10, 2022, 55 cadets graduated from the Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy (WCCA). Students who attended the academy are from various locations in Wyoming, Colorado, South Dakota, North Dakota and Nebraska.
To date, the WCCA has graduated over 1,300 students.
Ellie Bertagnolli, a former Rock Springs resident, is a recent graduate of WCCA. She currently resides in Green River.
Bertagnolli began her journey at WCCA on January 13, 2022.
“I was struggling in school and failing my classes,” said Bertagnolli.
She chose to work on high school credits while attending WCCA.
“I learned a lot at the Challenge. I learned commitment, courage and discipline,” she shared. “I changed a lot and am a whole different person.”
Bertagnolli is currently working and is planning on attending Western Wyoming Community College to obtain her High School Equivalency Certificate. Her long-term goal is to become a nurse.
The WCCA is a program for youth 16-18 years old. Students in the program are able to acquire HSEC/GED or recover high school credits. WCCA is an accredited special purpose school through the Wyoming Department of Education.
Students attend the residential academy for five-and-a-half months. While at the academy, he or she is taught life skills to become productive citizens who hold down jobs and benefit the communities they live in. This program is at no cost to the candidate or his or her parents/guardians.
The WCCA program was developed by the National Guard and is one of 40 Challenge Programs Nationwide. Since it is a voluntary program, no one is forced to attend. It is simply a program that teaches self-discipline, the importance of physical activity and education.
For more information about the WCCA please contact April Corwin, public specialist or send a request on the website at wycowboychallenge.org.