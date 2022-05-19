SWEETWATER COUNTY – The motion to recommend the amount for projects concerning the proposed specific purpose tax at $85 million with specific percentages as guidance for the municipalities to move forward was approved during the Sweetwater County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, May 17.
Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld provided an update concerning the proposed specific purpose tax during the meeting.
There have been two stakeholder meetings, a community-wide survey and a public meeting. Following the public meeting, the committee for the proposed tax met again to discuss the next steps.
Schoenfeld said that the recommendation coming from the committee is to request that the Sweetwater County Commission look at a total project amount of $85 million (plus bonding) and provide flexible percentages to the municipalities (including the county).
She said that in doing that, the municipalities can “go back to the drawing board and look at their projects and firm up those final numbers.”
“The infrastructure-only approach has been widely acknowledged across the board and the committee would like to ensure that there is only infrastructure, needs versus wants, on this list and that is the way the current list has been cut back by municipalities, right now,” Schoenfeld said.
The updated list can be viewed on the county’s website.
During the meeting, Schoenfeld also discussed the county projects.
The Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County lab expansion project comes in at $6.2 million; Sweetwater Events Complex’s water line projects comes in at $1.2 million; Castle Rock has a request for seven ambulances that totals $2.14 million; the North Sweetwater Water and Sewer project totals $6.2 million.
Schoenfeld said that the original request from Jamestown Water and Sewer District was $12 million.
“I have cut that for the purposes of this list back to $6 million.”
She said that she is waiting for additional information concerning their engineering plans, master plans and things of that nature that they have in place.
“That project does qualify for ARPA funds as we’re seeing it now. That hasn’t been fully approved yet. So, as we’re seeing it now, that project could potentially be an ARPA fund recipient, but I don’t know if they have the infrastructure in place to do so.
“I don’t feel that it’s right to be asking taxpayers to pay for something that potentially could have gotten federal funding if it would have been handled differently in the beginning.”
Commissioner Randy “Doc” Wendling voiced his concerns about the hospital and ambulance request fitting into the list due to both being capital projects.
He also said that the Jamestown-Rio Vista Water and Sewer District project is important to not only Jamestown, but also Green River.
Commissioner Roy Lloyd said that he agreed with Wendling and also said that he had questions about the Sweetwater Events Complex project.
“As much as I want to see the events complex grow and think it’s an important project, I think that could also be put into good question for me at this point.,” Lloyd said.
Additionally, he said that he has concerns about the tax going through due to voter mistrust and due to what happened with the last proposed tax.
“If the county decides to go with just basic infrastructure, that would be the North Rock Springs Water and Sewer and Jamestown Water and Sewer at the total amount of $12 million,” Schoenfeld said. “That puts the county at $18.2 million. That would then potentially free up some additional money to go toward some other basic infrastructure.”
Schoenfeld said that the following percentages would ensure that Bairoil, Grander, Superior and Wamsutter would all receive their full amount for their No. 1 basic infrastructure priority:
- Bairoil at 2.6%
- Sweetwater County at 25.57%
- Granger at 2.8%
- Green River at 25.53%
- Rock Springs at 38.42%
- Superior at 2.2%
- Wamsutter at 4.8%
She said that the percentages were taken from the $85 million that the committee suggested. Additionally, the total of the percentages doesn’t equal 100% because of the flexibility built in.
“This is a start for what final decisions are going to look like and then we’ll move into discussion around what the ballot question is going to be as well.”