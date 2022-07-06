SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Sweetwater County Commission voted to approve a resolution to place a specific purpose tax on the ballot for the General Election in Nov. 2022.
It was approved, contingent on Rock Springs and Green River also approving it.
Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld is on the specific purpose tax committee and said that the final number attached to the tax is around $83.5 million, following the bonding costs being added to the total amount. Before the bonding amount, the total came in under $80 million.
“I’m really reluctant to move forward on this only from the standpoint until we know where those cities and towns are at,” Randy “Doc” Wendling said.
Commissioner Mary Thoman said that she doesn’t believe in additional taxes but does believe in maintaining the county’s infrastructure.
“It’s not a matter of less taxes or more taxes. It’s a matter of who’s going to pay it. There are going to be special assessments to cover roads, septic and water if this one-penny tax does not pass,” Thoman said. “So, I think the burden is less by adopting the one-penny specific purpose tax that identifies the most urgent needs in the county.”
Commissioner Roy Lloyd said that he does support the proposed projects and sees the value in them but worries that it could fail like the general-purpose tax did in 2021.
“I have not had any support really provided to me in what I hear of people supporting the one-cent tax in my discussions, outside of people that are tied to the municipalities.”
Lloyd said that if the proposed tax fails, he isn’t sure if it will be able to be passed in the future.
In the 3-1 vote, Lloyd voted against passing the resolution. Commissioner chairman Jeff Smith was not present during the meeting.
Each municipality has an estimated cost for proposed projects.
The town of Bairoil’s estimated cost for projects is $2,310,215 for the repairs/replacements that are needed for the water and sewer lines. That includes replacing all of the defective valves, upgrading the old chlorine system, street repairs from decay and excavations, upgrading the obsolete mapping for water and sewer systems and engineering costs with the above projects.
For the town of Granger, the estimated cost for the projects is $1,343,148 to reconstruct and pave the town streets that are currently unpaved with 3” asphalt, including curbing and gutters.
The estimated cost of $9,670,666 is attached to the Jamestown-Rio Vista Water and Sewer District, Sweetwater County projects for the installation of a sewer trunk line through the district to connect to the city of Green River sewer system.
The town of Wamsutter’s projects has the estimated cost of $4,405,525 to replace the red clay sewer pipe and waterline and curb and gutter, sidewalk and pavement for seven blocks.
The town of Superior’s estimated cost for projects is $1,998,604 for water system upgrades and improvements that include water well testing and maintenance and a new transition line and valves, sewer system updates and a new water well.
The North Sweetwater Water and Sewer District, Sweetwater County’s estimated cost for projects is $6,662,014 in order to rebuild the lagoons that are over 50 years old and replace about 12,000 linear feet of collection system piping in order to address the compliance, capacity and structural issues such as the cracked, collapsed and misaligned pipe.
The estimated cost for the city of Green River projects is $22,027,627 for projects such as water and sewer, as well as paving or cape sealing specific streets.
The city of Rock Springs has an estimated cost of $35,093,771 for five water, sewer, wastewater, storm water and building repair infrastructure projects.