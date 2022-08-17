Sweetwater County -- The Sweetwater County Commission discussed the possibility of creating a county administrator position during the commission meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 17.
This discussion concerning this matter was previously had by the commissioners in executive session.
Commissioner Roy Lloyd said that when the discussion began, the commission was looking at other positions and “it kind of morphed into this.”
“I think that we were at a point that we felt like we could bring it out and have that discussion publicly,” Lloyd said.
Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld said that there have been some questions from the public concerning this discussion point.
“This discussion never started as a CEO discussion or a CFO discussion. It started as a discussion that maybe there was a gap in a few things that the commission needed to be successful, to be transparent and to effectively communicate with our constituents,”Schoenfeld said.
She also said that the commissioners have had different conversations that led them to believe there may be a need for having some type of county administrator position over the past three years.
“What the exact title and duties of that position would look like is something that we haven’t decided yet,’ Schoenfeld said. “I did reach out in an attempt to gain some information about what other communities are doing across the state. There are four other counties that have county administrators roles. They are all vastly different.
“I don’t believe the intention is to create another position within the county. For me, personally, this is to look at some efficiencies. For me, I believe we need somebody maybe even as a public information officer position in that putting out information, press releases from the commission, sharing information with our department heads and ensuring that everybody is on the same page within the county; not being a supervisor or a boss.”
Commissioner Mary Thoman said that due to it being an election year, she feels that it should be something that is addressed by those who will be elected to the commission.
“I agree with Lauren. There have been gaps in the communication,” Thoman said. “I’m not opposed to the idea of trying to have a PIO position, but I am opposed to a county administrator position,” Thoman said.
Schoenfeld said that she agreed that other commissioners, if elected, should have the chance to weigh in on the decision. However, she said that due to it already taking three years for the current county commissioners to address it further, she doesn’t want to see it be placed “on the back burner.”
Commissioner Jeff Smith agreed with Schoenfeld and said that he thinks the position should be more of a hybrid between an administrator and a public information officer instead of it being a CEO position.
Commissioner Randy “Doc” Wendling said that the county is missing something that would allow it to operate more efficiently. However, he said that he thinks the commission needs to look at the strengths and weaknesses of the county “as a whole” in order to define a job title and description.
“We are missing something in making sure that this county is as strong as it can be. What that is, I don’t know. It may prove to itself that in order for us as a commission to take care of policy, we may have to back away from the middle management stuff that’s taking away from what it takes to be part of that policy making.”
Following the discussion had at this meeting, Lloyd said that the commission will continue to have discussions concerning the position. In addition, the commission will start workshops in order to begin determining a possible job title and description.