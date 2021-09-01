Mask Up

SWEETWATER COUNTY – On Tuesday, Aug. 31, the Sweetwater County District Board of Health recommended that all citizens aged 12 years old and older get the COVID-19 vaccine, adding that the Delta variant has a high and dangerous viral spread. 

“Sweetwater County is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases and our schools have numerous positive students. This is very concerning to us,” the board said in a joint statement. “Our Mission Statement says, ‘to promote and protect the health and living conditions of the citizens of Sweetwater County.’” 

The members of the district board of health also stated that they support wearing a mask indoors, social distancing, washing hands frequently and staying home when sick

“The District Board of Health members would like to thank Sweetwater County Public Health and Sweetwater County Memorial Hospital for their incredible collaboration, team effort and service to the community during the pandemic. The District Board of Health members would also like to thank all agencies in Sweetwater County who have joined together to fight against the spread of COVID-19. Your hard work and dedication to the community is appreciated,” the board stated.

The Swetwater County District Board of Health consists of Greer Ferrero, Billy Shalata, Dr. Melinda Poyer, Kathy Kumer and Dr. Shaziya Haque Resha Ball

The following locations have Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine in stock for 12 years and older:

  • Sweetwater County Public Health: 307-922-5390
  • Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County: 307-362-3711
  • Castle Rock Medical Center: 307-872-4500
  • K-Pack Pharmacy: 307-875-6722

