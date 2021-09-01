...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
* WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
* WHERE...All of Central and Western Wyoming.
* WHEN...Through 1 PM Wednesday, September 1.
* IMPACTS...Smoke from wildfires across the western U.S. will
continue to filter into western and central Wyoming through
Wednesday. The smoke may limit visibility at times and create poor
air quality.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends
that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory
problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor
activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety
of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can
cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/.
SWEETWATER COUNTY – On Tuesday, Aug. 31, the Sweetwater County District Board of Health recommended that all citizens aged 12 years old and older get the COVID-19 vaccine, adding that the Delta variant has a high and dangerous viral spread.
“Sweetwater County is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases and our schools have numerous positive students. This is very concerning to us,” the board said in a joint statement. “Our Mission Statement says, ‘to promote and protect the health and living conditions of the citizens of Sweetwater County.’”
The members of the district board of health also stated that they support wearing a mask indoors, social distancing, washing hands frequently and staying home when sick
“The District Board of Health members would like to thank Sweetwater County Public Health and Sweetwater County Memorial Hospital for their incredible collaboration, team effort and service to the community during the pandemic. The District Board of Health members would also like to thank all agencies in Sweetwater County who have joined together to fight against the spread of COVID-19. Your hard work and dedication to the community is appreciated,” the board stated.
The Swetwater County District Board of Health consists of Greer Ferrero, Billy Shalata, Dr. Melinda Poyer, Kathy Kumer and Dr. Shaziya Haque Resha Ball
The following locations have Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine in stock for 12 years and older:
Sweetwater County Public Health: 307-922-5390
Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County: 307-362-3711