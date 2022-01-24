...Snow likely later tonight through Tuesday morning...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT...Periods of snow. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Wind
gusts as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...The Lander Foothills and eastern slopes of the Wind
River Range.
* WHEN...Tonight through Tuesday morning. This heaviest snow and
lowest visibility is expected between 3 am and 8 am Tuesday
morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winter driving conditions with snow covered
roads and reduced visibility in snow and blowing snow.
1 of 2
Rock Springs High School Tigers dive into the pool at Green River High School.
SWEETWATER COUNTY – Rock Springs High School and Green River High School dove right into swimming competitions over the weekend, beginning on Thursday, Jan. 20, where the Tigers were able to take the victory over their cross-county rivals.
Thursday, Jan. 20
Green River High School hosted cross-county rival Rock Springs High School, along with Evanston High School, Lyman High School, Rawlins High School and Sublette County High School.
The Tigers won the swim meet with total score of 262.
The Wolves placed second with 244, Sublette County was third with 214, Evanston with 194, Lyman at 188 and Rawlins at 125.
Rock Springs’ John Spicer took first place in the 50 and 100 freestyle races. Brady Young of Green River won the 200 and 500 freestyle races.
The Tigers managed to win two of the three relay races.
Saturday, Jan. 22
Both swim teams from Sweetwater County traveled north on Saturday to compete in the Bruce Gresley Invite in Lander.
Lander won the swim meet, totaling 359 points and setting a new state record in the 200-medley relay with a time of 1:32.97, which is an automatic All-American qualification time.
Rock Springs placed fourth at the swim meet with a score of 144, while Green River placed fifth with a score of 138.
Buffalo High School, Cheyenne South High School, Rawlins, Riverton High School, Cody High School, Kemmerer High School and Douglas competed in Lander on Saturday.