SWEETWATER COUNTY – Rock Springs High School and Green River High School dove right into swimming competitions over the weekend, beginning on Thursday, Jan. 20, where the Tigers were able to take the victory over their cross-county rivals. 

Thursday, Jan. 20

Green River High School hosted cross-county rival Rock Springs High School, along with Evanston High School, Lyman High School, Rawlins High School and Sublette County High School.

The Tigers won the swim meet with total score of 262. 

The Wolves placed second with 244, Sublette County was third with 214, Evanston with 194, Lyman at 188 and Rawlins at 125. 

Rock Springs’ John Spicer took first place in the 50 and 100 freestyle races. Brady Young of Green River won the 200 and 500 freestyle races. 

The Tigers managed to win two of the three relay races.

Saturday, Jan. 22

Both swim teams from Sweetwater County traveled north on Saturday to compete in the Bruce Gresley Invite in Lander. 

Lander won the swim meet, totaling 359 points and setting a new state record in the 200-medley relay with a time of 1:32.97, which is an automatic All-American qualification time. 

Rock Springs placed fourth at the swim meet with a score of 144, while Green River placed fifth with a score of 138. 

Buffalo High School, Cheyenne South High School, Rawlins, Riverton High School, Cody High School, Kemmerer High School and Douglas competed in Lander on Saturday.

