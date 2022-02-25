SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The Sweetwater County Historical Museum is pleased to announce its fifth annual quilt exhibit in partnership with the Sweetwater County Quilt Guild.

This year’s theme is “Quilted Tabletoppers.” In past years, the quilt exhibit has been hosted at the museum in Green River, but this year it will take place at the Sweetwater County Community Room in the basement of the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River.

Members of the Quilt Guild have been hard at work for months, and museum staff are busy preparing the exhibit.

Mead said the exhibit will be open to the public during normal courthouse business hours from March 1 through April 30, with an open house scheduled for 1 - 2 p.m. Museum staff members will be on hand and light refreshments will be served.

For additional information, call (307) 872-6435 or contact museum curator Amanda Benson by email at bensona@sweetwatercountywy.gov. You may also visit the museum website at www.sweetwatermuseum.org or its Facebook page at Facebook @SWCHM.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus