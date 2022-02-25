Members of the Sweetwater County Quilt Guild are pictured at work and showcasing their quilt projects, ready for display at the Sweetwater County Community Room at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River.
Photo courtesy of Sweetwater County Historical Museum
Two young Sweetwater County residents were photographed modeling a quilt from this year’s exhibit. One of them appears ready for a break!
Photo courtesy of Sweetwater County Historical Museum
“Quilted Tabletoppers,” the 5th annual quilt exhibit, will be held this year from March 1 through April 30.
Photo courtesy of Sweetwater County Historical Museum
SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The Sweetwater County Historical Museum is pleased to announce its fifth annual quilt exhibit in partnership with the Sweetwater County Quilt Guild.
This year’s theme is “Quilted Tabletoppers.” In past years, the quilt exhibit has been hosted at the museum in Green River, but this year it will take place at the Sweetwater County Community Room in the basement of the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River.
Members of the Quilt Guild have been hard at work for months, and museum staff are busy preparing the exhibit.
Mead said the exhibit will be open to the public during normal courthouse business hours from March 1 through April 30, with an open house scheduled for 1 - 2 p.m. Museum staff members will be on hand and light refreshments will be served.