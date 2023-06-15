Bella Knox and Layla Gray, both of Rock Springs, are pictured with the reed baskets they wove themselves at last year’s event. This year’s class is scheduled at the museum for 10 a.m., on Wednesday, June 21.
Photo courtesy of Sweetwater County Historical Museum
Aidan Brady of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum is pictured teaching last year’s Native American basket weaving class. Students attending the class weave their own reed baskets and take the finished products home. A handcuffed Butch Cassidy in prison garb looks on.
Photo courtesy of Sweetwater County Historical Museum
SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The Sweetwater County Historical Museum is hosting a special Native American basket weaving class on Wednesday, June 21, starting at 10 a.m. The class will last about two hours.
Reed basket weaving is among the oldest known Native American crafts. Archeologists have identified some baskets from the southwest as being thousands of years old.
There is no charge for the event and all materials are provided. Please call (307) 872-6435 to register ahead of time, as this class has limited capacity. The museum is located at 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River.