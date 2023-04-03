...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Periods of snow, heavy at times. Total snow
accumulations of 10 to 15 inches.
* WHERE...Sweetwater County including Green River and Rock Springs.
* WHEN...Now until 6 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible,
especially during the morning commutes. The combination of snow
and wind could create localized white-out conditions at times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may melt during the afternoon,
especially on paved surfaces, which could lead to a combination
of wet and slick roads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Pictured is a Sharps Four-Barrel Pistol, .22 rimfire caliber.
Photo courtesy of Sweetwater County Historical Museum
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River identified a once-popular multi-barrel pocket pistol last week.
Christian Sharps is best known today for his big-bore, single-shot percussion and cartridge rifles, used during the Civil War and the postwar frontier, but he also designed and manufactured — in great quantities — a series of small four-shot pistols.
Sharps first patented his “four-barrel pistol” in 1849, but the weapon was never produced. Later, Sharps completed his plans for an updated design, the patent for which was issued on Jan. 25, 1859.
The Sharps four-barrel pistol operated through a rotating firing pin. As the hammer was cocked, the firing pin rotated to the next barrel and the pistol could then be fired. When the hammer was cocked again, the firing pin rotated again, to the next barrel, and so forth. (Some sources refer to the Sharps four-barrels as “pepperboxes,” but technically, this is not accurate. A true pepperbox is a multi-barrel handgun whose barrels rotate around a central axis.)
Sharps produced about 156,000 four-barrel pistols in .22, .30 and .32 rimfire calibers between 1859 and 1874. A number of models and submodels were made; the pocket pistol examined by museum staff was identified as a Model 1C in .22 short rimfire. Approximately 89,000 Model 1s were manufactured out of the total production of 156,000.
Introduced in 1857, the .22 short rimfire is the oldest commercial, American, self-contained cartridge. Its original loading is believed to have been a 29-grain bullet and four-grains of very fine-grain black powder.
Those with a vintage firearm (or firearms) who would like to learn more about them are encouraged to contact the museum at (307) 872-6435 or via email at blustd@sweetwatercountywy.gov. There is no charge for the service.