Pictured is a Sharps Four-Barrel Pistol, .22 rimfire caliber.

 Photo courtesy of Sweetwater County Historical Museum

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River identified a once-popular multi-barrel pocket pistol last week.

Christian Sharps is best known today for his big-bore, single-shot percussion and cartridge rifles, used during the Civil War and the postwar frontier, but he also designed and manufactured — in great quantities — a series of small four-shot pistols.

