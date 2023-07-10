Image one

The particularly fine Mauser Banner Police Model PO8 Luger pistol researched this week by the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River, along with its standard-issue holster and combination disassembly tool and magazine loader, carried in a special pouch inside the hardshell holster flap, is pictured above.

 Photo courtesy of Sweetwater County Historical Museum

SWEETWATER COUNTY -- A special World War II-era pistol was researched this week through the Sweetwater County Historical Museum’s Vintage Firearms Research Program.

Museum staff identified the handgun as a German P08 Luger, a Mauser Banner Police Model chambered for the 9x19mm cartridge, (also known as the 9mm Luger or 9mm Parabellum), manufactured in 1940 by Mauser at their Oberndorf plant.

