Pictured above is the Remington-Smoot No. 2 revolver identified by the Sweetwater County Historical Museum

 Photo courtesy of Sweetwater County Historical Museum

SWEETWATER COUNTY -- A frontier-era pocket pistol was researched this week through the Sweetwater County Historical Museum’s Vintage Firearms Research Program.

The research request came from a man living in London, Ontario, in Canada. Museum staff identified the handgun as a nickel-finished, single-action Remington-Smoot No. 2 revolver, a five-shot chambered for the .30-caliber rimfire cartridge. (William Sydney Smoot, the No. 2's designer, received many firearms patents over the years.

