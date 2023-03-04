...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
5 PM MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and wind expected. Total snow accumulations of up
to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Rock Springs and Green River, Flaming Gorge and East
Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult at times, including along
Interstate 80. Blowing snow could lead to rapidly reduced
visibility and slick roads. Visibility in heavier snow could be
a quarter mile or less at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Pictured above is the Remington-Smoot No. 2 revolver identified by the Sweetwater County Historical Museum
Photo courtesy of Sweetwater County Historical Museum
SWEETWATER COUNTY -- A frontier-era pocket pistol was researched this week through the Sweetwater County Historical Museum’s Vintage Firearms Research Program.
The research request came from a man living in London, Ontario, in Canada. Museum staff identified the handgun as a nickel-finished, single-action Remington-Smoot No. 2 revolver, a five-shot chambered for the .30-caliber rimfire cartridge. (William Sydney Smoot, the No. 2's designer, received many firearms patents over the years.
He served with the Union Army during the Civil War with the 1st Maryland Infantry, and was later assigned as an ordnance officer at the Springfield Armory. He resigned his commission in 1870 and began work at Remington not long afterward.) Pocket pistols, including small revolvers like the Remington-Smoot and derringers, were highly popular. Though not powerful, they were light and readily concealed.
About 3,000 No. 2s were manufactured between 1877 and 1885.
People with a vintage firearm (or firearms) who would like to learn more about them are encouraged to contact the museum at (307) 872-6435 or via email at blustd@sweetwatercountywy.gov. There is no charge for the service.
The Sweetwater County Historical Museum is located at 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and admission is free.