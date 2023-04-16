SWEETWATER COUNTY -- A unique rifle briefly used by the United States Marine Corps is being researched by the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River.

Though the U.S. Army’s standard issue rifle from 1936 to 1957 was the legendary M-1 Garand - ultimately, nearly 5 1/2 million would be manufactured - another semi-automatic long gun saw limited use by the Marines in World War II - the Model 1941 Johnson.

