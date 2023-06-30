Image one

Pictured is the highly valuable Model 1873 Winchester in .32 WCF researched by the Sweetwater County Historical Museum. In excellent condition, it features a half-octagon / half round barrel and a “button” half-magazine.

 Photo courtesy of Sweetwater County Historical Museum

SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The Sweetwater County Historical Museum’s Vintage Firearms Program researched a classic Old West rifle last week: a particularly fine Model 1873 in .32 WCF (Winchester Center Fire).

While the first rifle to bear the name “Winchester” was the Model 1866, an improved Henry in .44 rimfire caliber, the Winchester that came to be called, (though in later years), “The Gun That Won the West” was the second: the iconic Model 1873.

