SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River is hosting two special outdoor events this Friday and Saturday. 

Aidan Brady, the museum’s public engagement coordinator, will present “Family Fun Friday - Toys and Games” in front of the museum beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 23, showcasing classic children’s games and toys, including marbles, hopscotch, tops and more. “Super Saturday - Adobe Brickmaking” is set for the next day, Saturday, June 24, beginning at 10 a.m.

