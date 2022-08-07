ROCK SPRINGS -- The 2022 primary election is just days away.
Republican candidate Stephen P. Allen wants voters to consider his qualifications, experience and service as important contributions to the Sweetwater County treasurer’s office.
Allen graduated from the University of Wyoming with a Bachelors in International Studies in Economics and a Master's in Business from the American Military
University with honors. He also spent four years as an adjunct professor at Western Wyoming Community College teaching economics, international business, business, marketing, and management courses.
“I’ve always liked the challenge of economics,” said Allen. “It puts you in a position to forecast what’s going to happen.”
As a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves, he served in military intelligence, combat arms, training and administration. He managed and directed over 1,050 oldiers and received the U.S. Army Commendation Medal for his service.
Allen has spent the past 30 years as a business professional in finance, banking, investments, and managing multiple corporate clients as a contracted employee and consultant in five western states. According to Allen, he has successfully turned around five other businesses that were not meeting revenue and financial goals, while managing companies employing from five to 280 staff members.
Allen expressed that it is important that the treasurer be a resource to everyone. He said that “providing quality forecasting and recommendations in the areas of finance, banking, and investments” is the job.
“The treasurer’s position is a professional position in my mind. It’s a resource to the residents of Sweetwater County, the staff, the commissioners and the agencies who receive those financial distributions from the county,” he explained.
Allen said that he wants to meet with agencies and have that “one-on-one communication” with them and be that resource.
Some voters, said Allen, are still not sure of the different duties of each county official. For instance, he said, “The treasurer is the banker of the county. The county clerk is the budget officer. The property valuations are conducted by the assessor.”
“The treasurer’s job is to receive, distribute and invest funds. Having a banking, finance and investment background is critical in the treasurer’s position,” Allen pointed out.
After serving on the Rock Springs City Council from 1994-2000, Allen knows “how the money flows” and how important it is for those agencies to know when to expect those distributions.
Being active in the community is an important piece, as well, he added. Allen has participated in multiple fraternal and civic organizations, chambers of commerce, several boards and committees, coaching youth, Boy Scouts and special projects such as the Memorial to the Unborn and the 141st Tank Memorials.
Allen also currently serves on the Wyoming Miner’s Hospital Board that manages over $100 million dollars in public funds. Allen’s wife’s family started planting their roots in 1893. Her great grandfather worked in the No.1 mine and her grandfather worked in the No. 4 mine.
“For me, to serve on that board is a sense of pride. I can give something back to what they built in this county.”
Allen believes in a quote by Robert K. Greenleaf, founder of the servant leadership movement: “The servant-leader is a servant first ... and good leaders must first become good servants.”
“One of the things I learned after being a leader in the military is sitting down and assessing how processes work. Once you understand how and why they’re doing what they’re doing now, you can work with staff and ask if there is room for improvement.”
“If there is a good idea out there, I’m the first one who will say, ‘Let’s do it’ but you can’t upset the apple cart when it’s running well. You need to learn the process first and then apply your knowledge and education to those efficiencies.”
Allen is married to Rachele Unguren-Allen. They met at the University of Wyoming and have resided in Sweetwater County, since graduating, for the past 33 years.
“We are grateful for our three children,” he expressed. Their daughter, Katherine is a registered nurse, their son, Nicholas is in the U.S. Coast Guard and their daughter, Caroline is a teacher who is married to Russell Smalstig. Their children are fifth generation Sweetwater County residents.
Allen said that he and Rachele have had “a lot of fun” during this year’s election.
“We’ve run several elections but it was hard when our kids were very small. Now that they’re grown, it is time to serve the community again.”
Allen mentioned that elections help candidates reconnect with residents.
“We live in our own worlds in our daily lives,” he said. “We see the people either at work or school or in a program we’re involved in. When you're in an election, you get to reconnect with these people you haven’t seen in a really long time. That richness of remembering what a beautiful community we have because everybody is doing so many different things gives me a wonderful feeling. It’s that reconnecting that brings you closer to the community.”
Allen said he “fell in love with Sweetwater County” when he was dating his wife.
“Her grandfather told me wonderful stories about Sweetwater County while we visited him in Cheyenne,” he shared.
“The number one thing about Sweetwater County is everyone is all about family. We were in Farson a couple weeks ago and an elderly lady asked my wife, ‘Are you John Unguren’s daughter?’ My wife said, ‘Yes.’ To have someone in Farson actually remember her dad was a wonderful experience.”
“It reminds us of the beauty of families in Sweetwater County and that is what keeps this county strong. It doesn’t matter which town you go to; there is a connection.”
“Voters having choices is an important thing in an election,” he noted. “I don’t look at this as a competition. I look at it as an opportunity for the voters to really dive in and look at the candidates and pick the one they feel is most qualified.”
“We have multiple candidates but the real winners are the voters.”
“As treasurer, I will serve all Sweetwater County Residents, the staff, commissioners and all the agencies that receive funds from the public,” Allen said. “It is important that the treasurer be a resource to everyone this position serves in providing quality forecasting and recommendations in the areas of finance, banking, and investments.”
Editor’s Note: The publication of this article is not an endorsement of the Rocket Miner Newspaper. Email tjohnson@rocketminer.com for any comments, questions or concerns.