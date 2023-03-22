shooter

Local and visiting shooting enthusiasts often take their aim at the Sweetwater County Trap Club in Rock Springs. County officials hope that the State Shooting Task Force will choose Sweetwater County to host a new state shooting complex in the near future. 

 Sweetwater County Trap Club Facebook Photo

SWEETWATER COUNTY -- In hopes that the state of Wyoming would choose Sweetwater County to host a new state shooting complex, Island Richards, freshman commissioner, proposed to form a recreational facilities committee during the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, March 21.

According to Richards, the committee’s primary task would be to pursue the state shooting sports complex, as authorized by Senate File 169 – State Shooting Complex Task Force.

