This group of artists continues working together and are now exhibiting their work at Sweetwater County Library in Green River. Pictured are (back row) Sandra Banks, class instructor, Judy Graham, Penny Hughes, Dorothy Cook, Deborah Gaspar and Laurie Harris. Seated in the front are Cathy Denman, Sharon Carpenter, and Kathy Reinard.
GREEN RIVER -- The walls of the gallery area at Sweetwater County Library in Green River are filled with 40 paintings by local artists who paint together. Sandra Banks lead a class last fall at the Golden Hour Senior Center but now the group meets during open painting sessions at the center, continuing to learn new things and support each other.
“For the Love of Watercolor” Art Exhibit is currently on display in the gallery space at the Sweetwater County Library through May. This exhibit has a variety of subjects and styles, including still life, landscape, black and white studies done using primary colors to create “black”, and portraits. The artists Banks, Judy Graham, Penny Hughes, Dorothy Cook, Deborah Gaspar, Laurie Harris, Cathy Denman, Sharon Carpenter, and Kathy Reinard also used a variety of painting papers and surfaces.
“An artist works on a picture and they seem to leave a piece of their soul in it ... making it hard to part with after that; not to mention - the portraits are very personable,” said Banks. “Having said that, a few of the pieces are available for purchase directly from the individual artists.”
The group has met the last couple of summers painting outdoors enjoying the local parks. This spring they called their painting sessions “indoor plein air,” because they have found enrichment and enjoyment in watercolor, and encourage others to give it a try. Those interested in learning more can contact Sandra Banks at (307)875-2145.
The Sweetwater County Library System encourages local and Wyoming artists to display their creative work at the White Mountain Library in Rock Springs and the Sweetwater County Library in Green River. A committee of library staff, Lindsey Travis, Michelle Maser, and Debora Soule with community volunteers Deon Quitberg. Angie Bennett, and Donna Ragsdale,
meet to review applications of interested artists and to schedule community shows. Interested individuals are encouraged to pick up an application packet at any of the libraries or contact Soule at the Community Fine Arts Center.
The public is invited to visit the Sweetwater County Library gallery during the hours of Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.