GRHS art

Green River High School art students are featured in the gallery at Sweetwater County Library in Green River through the month of March. Librarian Cherrie Dittman takes a moment to check out the students’ artwork.

 Photo Courtesy of Sweetwater County Library System

GREEN RIVER -- Becoming an annual event, the Sweetwater County Library System has included the Green River High School art students in the exhibit calendar February and March this year at the Sweetwater County Library in Green River.

“The 2022-2023 school year has produced some great work so far. Our current show at the Sweetwater County Library highlights some of our students who have shown great dedication to improving their art skills,” said art instructor Shane Steiss said.

