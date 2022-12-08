scls

SWEETWATER COUNTY -- Self-measured blood pressure monitoring (SMBP) kits are now available for checkout at the Sweetwater County Library System by way of a collaborative pilot project between The Wyoming Center on Aging at the University of Wyoming, the Wyoming Department of Health Chronic Disease Prevention Program, and the Sweetwater County Library System.

The kits are available in both English and Spanish language and include: an automated home blood pressure cuff, blood pressure logbooks, educational materials from the American Heart Association, information on what blood pressure is, and ideas for healthy lifestyle changes. The kits also include a resource directory to local community-based organizations and referral resources to the Cent$ible Nutrition Program and the Healthy U chronic disease self-management program.

