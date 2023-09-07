Sherri A

 Photo Courtesy of Sweetwater County Library System

ROCK SPRINGS -- The White Mountain Library is seeing some changes with a new Library Manager.

Long time staff member Sherri Angelovic has been named Library Manager at the White Mountain Library. Angelovic has worked for the library system for over 20 years, beginning in Youth Services before moving to Circulation and Technical Services.

