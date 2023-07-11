SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following couples recently filed for a marriage license with the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office.
Christopher Herold Mink and Angela Jannette Monte of Rock Springs filed for a marriage license on June 12, 2023.
Manuel Diaz Paramo and Maria Celia Cueller Razo of Rock Springs filed for a marriage license on June 12, 2023.
Cody Vance Saloga of Evanston and Jennifer Dawn Chick of Rock Springs filed for a marriage license on June 13, 2023.
Matthew James Walter and Keeri Ann Klein of Rock Springs filed for a marriage license on June 13, 2023.
Ben Edward Gossett and Lisa Ann James of Rock Springs filed for a marriage license on June 14, 2023.
Joseph Patrick Tallon Jr. and Christy Leigh Austin of Rock Springs filed for a marriage license on June 16, 2023.
Shawn Michael Horne and Cheyenne Autumn Nelson of Rock Springs filed for a marriage license on June 16, 2023.
Scott Ernest Bustos and Kaysha Dawn Bustos of Rock Springs filed for a marriage license on June 19, 2023.
Kelby Arron McPherson and Michelle Marie Wood of Green River filed for a marriage license on June 20, 2023.
Klaine Scott Halladay and Jasmine Elena McCann of Reliance filed for a marriage license on June 21, 2023.
William Timothy Watts and Ramona Jean Heath of Mission, Texas, filed for a marriage license on June 22, 2023.
Ronald Lawrence Cheese and Jody Carlson Corley of Rock Springs filed for a marriage license on June 23, 2023.
Chad Edward Martin and Camyo Jayde Jolea Cowger of Green River filed for a marriage license on June 23, 2023.
Edward Anthony Kopfman and Kara Michelle Andrysiak of Green River filed for a marriage license on June 23, 2023.
Cesar Abel Contreras Torres of Rock Springs and Heidi Calleros of Lovington, New Mexico, filed for a marriage license on June 23, 2023.
Kenneth Herman Johnson and Robyn Alise Weller of Rock Springs filed for a marriage license on June 23, 2023.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.