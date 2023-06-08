Sweetwater County Marriage Report for May 30 - June 2

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The following couples recently filed for a marriage license with the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office.
Michael Gordon Beer and Jacqueline Rae Diede of Rock Springs filed for a marriage license on May 30, 2023.
Andrew James Young of Rock Springs and Kaela Mae Davis of Wamsutter filed for a marriage license on May 30, 2023.
Patrick Sean McCann and Kristin Hope Jensen of Rock Springs filed for a marriage license on May 30, 2023.
William Robert Bluemel and Ashley Marie Hinkle of Rock Springs filed for a marriage license on May 31, 2023.
Brandon Allan Jones and Darryl Michelle Slaton of Rock Springs filed for a marriage license on May 31, 2023.
Manuel Ysauro Gutierrez Renteria and Karrington Flores Torrey of Rock Springs filed for a marriage license on May 31, 2023.
Joshua Adam Corazza and Alicia Lynn Gold of Rock Springs filed for a marriage license on May 31, 2023.
Jace Earl Stevenson and Lindsy Lynn Cristando of Green River filed for a marriage license on June 1, 2023.
Chase Carson Grove and Jayleigh Claire Harmon of Rock Springs filed for a marriage license on June 1, 2023.
Danny Paul Macy and Melissa Nichole Gil of Rock Springs filed for a marriage license on June 2, 2023.
Tyler James Lacquement and Sara-Lynn Rose Mason of Rock Springs filed for a marriage license on June 2, 2023.
Jason George Roghair and Alison Ann Peterson of Eden filed for a marriage license on June 2, 2023.
