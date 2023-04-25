Sweetwater County Marriage Report: March 27 - April 20

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The following couples listed recently filed for a marriage license with the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office.
Ingran James Johnson Jr. and Olivia Rainey of Rock Springs filed for a marriage license on March 27, 2023.
Reginaldo Quezada Moreno and Maria Rosa Carrasco Chavira of Rock Springs filed for a marriage license on March 28, 2023.
Heath Bradley Lewis and Kortney Marie Martinez of Rock Springs filed for a marriage license on March 28, 2023.
John Joseph Macejak and Chelsea Ann Fisher of Rock Springs filed for a marriage license on March 29, 2023.
Rick Brayden Matlock and Megan Abbi Velez of Rock Springs filed for a marriage license on March 29, 2023.
Jose Angel Cruz-Vajera and Alma Lorena Segura Mendoza of Rock Springs filed for a marriage license on March 30, 2023.
Eric Charles Keith and Cyncthia Jaye McCullers of Green River filed for a marriage license on April 3, 2023.
Damon Bryce Fornengo and Heather Marie Swensen of Rock Springs filed for a marriage license on April 6, 2023.
Tyler Ryan Cunningham and Abby Ryam Meduna of Rock Springs filed for a marriage license on April 7, 2023.
Wesley Robert Burchett and Dusti Rose Bryant of Rock Springs filed for a marriage license on April 14, 2023.
John Thomas Lane and Ginny Lynn Slaugh of Green River filed for a marriage license on April 17, 2023.
Joshua Allen Powell and Haaley Ann Carmine of Rock Springs filed for a marriage license on April 18, 2023.
David Joseph Soller and Catherine Mayme Johnson of Rock Springs filed for a marriage license on April 18, 2023.
James Gage Richardson of Rock Springs and Megan Theresa Willis of Green River filed for a marriage license on April 19, 2023.
Henry Leonard Reynolds and Lucia Helena Cid Povoa of Rock Springs filed for a marriage license on April 20, 2023.
James Doyle Dean Trolin and Taylie Deeann McQueen of Rock Springs filed for a marriage license on April 20, 2023.
