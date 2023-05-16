Sweetwater County Marriage Report: May 8-12

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The following couples listed recently filed for a marriage license with the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office.
Joshua Douglas Hemker of Green River and Kayla Dayle Carmine of Rock Springs filed for a marriage license on May 8, 2023.
Jacob Edward Squire and Margett Jo Marshall of Birch Tree, Missouri, filed for a marriage license on May 8, 2023.
Drew Ryan Wilson and Calie Leeann Cox of Rock Springs filed for a marriage license on May 8, 2023.
Hunter James Keierleber and Bralynn Shae Heuck of Rock Springs filed for a marriage license on May 10, 2023.
Kyle Jasper Russell and Emily Khasmira Ruckdeschel of Sandpoint, Idaho, filed for a marriage license on May 11, 2023.
Victoria Perez and Madison Raquel Mellor of Rock Springs filed for a marriage license on May 11, 2023.
Jamie Andrew Cleveland and Mary Gayle Carr of Rock Springs filed for a marriage license on May 12, 2023.
Isaiah Keith Thompson and Brooke Elizabeth of Rock Springs filed for a marriage license on May 12, 2023.
