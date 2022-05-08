SWEETWATER COUNTY – Residents are encouraged to give a hand on Election Day. They can also make a few dollars in return.
According to the Sweetwater County Clerk's website, each election, the County Clerk's office must hire Election Judges to assist voters on Election Day.
Judge duties include:
Greeting voters, checking in voters, registering new voters, making changes to existing voter records, handing out ballots, setting up and taking polling location site down.
According to Wyoming State Statute 22-8-102, "Judges of election shall be registered electors and shall be physically, morally and mentally competent to perform their duties." Additionally, all judges are obligated to attend at least one training session.
On Election Day, all judges are required to work from 6 a.m. to approximately 9 p.m. (depending on your polling location). From 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., all judges help set up the polling site by starting machines, setting up tables, chairs and voting booths. Polls open to the public at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Once the polls are closed, judges help pack everything up and get the results to the Clerk's Office.
In addition to serving the community, you will make some extra money! Election Judges are paid $185 for Election Day, $30 for a meal and $30 for training. Chief Election Judges are paid $210 for Election Day, $30 for a meal and $30 for training.
Individuals who are interested in becoming an Election Judge must complete the online Election Judge Questionnaire. Call 307-872-3733 for more details.
Anyone 16 or 17 years old can serve as a student judge. They will need to complete the Student Election Judge Application.