...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT TUESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
* WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
* WHERE...The Wind River Basin, Upper Green River Basin, Sweetwater
County and southern Lincoln County.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Smoke from wildfires over California will continue to
spread into central and southern Wyoming today into Tuesday. The
smoke may limit visibility at times and create poor air quality.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends
that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory
problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor
activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety
of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can
cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/.
LARAMIE – In its most recent round of grantmaking, the Wyoming Community Foundation (WYCF) awarded over $728,000 to nonprofit organizations across the state.
WYCF makes grants state-wide and through local boards. The WYCF Rock Springs Area Local Board awarded $87,063 to causes that serve the community. A significant grant was awarded to the Rock Springs Civic Center, with $61,563 designated to replace an out-of-date playground in Bunning Park and purchase swimming pool inflatables for year-round youth events.
The Rock Area Local Board made five grants in total. Other grantees included the Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County ($15,000); United Way of Southwest Wyoming ($2,500), the Western FAST emergency fund for students ($3,000) and the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative ($5,000).
WYCF is dedicated to building a better Wyoming in good times and bad. Wyoming residents and communities depend on much of its grants support services. This year, WYCF made nearly 100 awards to Wyoming nonprofit organizations, addressing issues including food scarcity, elder care, youth opportunities and the arts.
“These programs are essential to building stronger communities and a better state. We are pleased to be able to support our community of nonprofits and incredibly grateful for their work,” said Micah Richardson, WYCF Director of Programs.
For over 30 years, WYCF has granted over $100 million to charitable causes around the state. These grants rely on support from donors from across the state. Funds are held by WYCF and invested, ensuring ongoing returns to support charitable causes in the long term.
To donate or set up a fund, or to learn more about the Wyoming Community Foundation and the organizations it supports, visit www.wycf.org.
The Wyoming Community Foundation’s next grant application deadline is Dec. 15. Nonprofits making a difference in their communities are encouraged to apply.