LARAMIE – In its most recent round of grantmaking, the Wyoming Community Foundation (WYCF) awarded over $728,000 to nonprofit organizations across the state. 

WYCF makes grants state-wide and through local boards. The WYCF Rock Springs Area Local Board awarded $87,063 to causes that serve the community. A significant grant was awarded to the Rock Springs Civic Center, with $61,563 designated to replace an out-of-date playground in Bunning Park and purchase swimming pool inflatables for year-round youth events. 

The Rock Area Local Board made five grants in total. Other grantees included the Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County ($15,000); United Way of Southwest Wyoming ($2,500), the Western FAST emergency fund for students ($3,000) and the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative ($5,000). 

WYCF is dedicated to building a better Wyoming in good times and bad. Wyoming residents and communities depend on much of its grants support services. This year, WYCF made nearly 100 awards to Wyoming nonprofit organizations, addressing issues including food scarcity, elder care, youth opportunities and the arts. 

“These programs are essential to building stronger communities and a better state. We are pleased to be able to support our community of nonprofits and incredibly grateful for their work,” said Micah Richardson, WYCF Director of Programs. 

For over 30 years, WYCF has granted over $100 million to charitable causes around the state. These grants rely on support from donors from across the state. Funds are held by WYCF and invested, ensuring ongoing returns to support charitable causes in the long term. 

To donate or set up a fund, or to learn more about the Wyoming Community Foundation and the organizations it supports, visit www.wycf.org

The Wyoming Community Foundation’s next grant application deadline is Dec. 15. Nonprofits making a difference in their communities are encouraged to apply.

