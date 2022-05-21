SWEETWATER COUNTY – An influx of summer visitors will add to the excitement of tourism season in southwest Wyoming, according to representatives from Sweetwater County Events Center.
The Tippen Motor Coach Rally will return to the events complex for its 50th anniversary.
Tammy Musgrove, events and community service coordinator said that 625 motorcoaches have reserved their spots.
“It was sold out in three minutes and there is a waiting list of over 300,” Musgrove revealed.
Businesses should prepare for a higher volume of travelers by the first week of June. Staff and volunteers will start moving in by June 6. The rally attendees will move in from June 10 to June 12 and the rally will run from June 13 to June 18.
“Most of them have plans to stay and play through July 4th ,” Musgrove said.
These visitors will be utilizing all three campgrounds around the area including Pilot Butte Campground and White Mountain Campground. The vendors, tourists and overnight visitors will utilize Boar’s Tusk Campground.
“Expect to see the rally attendees around town,” she said. “They’ll be dining out, shopping, fueling up and visiting museums, breweries and Downtown Rock Springs.”
She added, “Most people think that motor coach attendees are mostly older people but it’s actually a much younger group. They want to work remotely from where ever they want to and some of them look amazing.
“The top-end brand can go as high as $2.3 million.”
The Newmar Kountry Klub Rally will bring 550 motor coaches to the events center July 11 – July 23. Most will stay and play through August 7. They will have the opportunity to go to Red Desert Round Rodeo and Wyoming’s Big Show.
“These folks will visit communities they’ve never been to before during their vacation time.”
These events, said Musgrove, are important because of the money they drive into our communities.
“The economic impact for our own towns cannot be underestimated,” she shared. “These two events alone will bring about $2 million.”
One traveler had called Musgrove to enquire about the current prices.
“He figures he will spend about $1800 in fuel one-way,” she said. “All these things add up.”
During the recent Rock Springs and Green River Chamber of Commerce luncheons, Musgrove discussed the entertainment line-up for this summer’s Wyoming’s Big Show such as Mitchell Tenpenny, The Little River Band, Ian Munsick, Hairball and The Band Perry.
Royal Crown Roping and Barrel Races will take place August 9 – August 14.
“These horses are gorgeous and they’re coming here from all over America,” Musgrove announced. “We’re hoping to break some records.”
Within the next five years, visitors and locals will see significant changes at the events complex, Musgrove hinted.
“It will benefit all of us,” she expressed. “We’re so excited to put ‘the lipstick on the pig’ and making it look nicer.”
The Spicer Family Foundation gifted the events complex $1 million to build an entertainment pavilion.
“This will be something this side of the state has never seen,” Musgrove said. “It’s such a generous gift for this community.”
Musgrove mentioned that volunteers are always needed throughout the summer at the events center and they can start as young as 15 years old.
“It can be a great ‘first job’.”