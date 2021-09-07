SWEETWATER COUNTY – To recognize the terror attacks that occurred 20 years ago on September 11, many organizations and groups around Sweetwater County are hosting events on Saturday to remember and memorialize the individuals who lost their lives on that day.
Memorial Walk and Ceremony
The Rock Springs Fire Department and Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 are hosting the first-ever Memorial Walk on Grant Street in Rock Springs. The public is invited to join area firefighters in walking up and down Grant Street to honor the 343 firefighters from the Fire Department of New York who gave up their lives in order to save others.
The Memorial Walk will begin at 7 a.m. at the south parking lot at Western Wyoming Community College. The walk will last until 11 a.m. and people will have the choice to either walk four lengths of Grant Street or 12 lengths, which equates to the 343 flights of stairs that firefights climbed on Sept. 11, 2001.
Following the walk, there will be a memorial ceremony to recognize the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attack. The ceremony will be held at the main entrance circle of Western Wyoming Community College.
Patriot Golf Tournament
The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Patriot Golf Tournament at the White Mountain Golf Course, Friday, Sept. 10. Registration begins at 8 a.m.
The Sweetwater County First Responder Flag Ceremony will be held at 8:45 a.m. Sirens start at 9 a.m. with a four-man scramble.
“We would like to recognize the first responders, encourage them to participate and have friendly competitions between other departments,” said JT Larson, Business Agent for the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce.
According to Larson, this second annual event is open to the public to participate.
“We hope everyone will realize everything first responders do for us and appreciate them,” he added. “This is an opportunity for the community to meet them, thank them and have a fun day.”
United Way Golf Tournament
The 15th annual Golf Tournament will be hosted by the United Way of Southwest Wyoming at the White Mountain Golf Course, Saturday, Sept. 11.
This fundraising event will help support the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
“It’s always a fun day, “said Kelly Frink, Executive Director. “We like to continue the tradition of supporting the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
Registration closes on Friday, Sept. 10.
ARTember in Downtown Rock Springs
ARTember in Bunning Park, Downtown Rock Springs promises to be a full day of art and activities for all with artists’ booths, food vendors, live music and children’s activities on Saturday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The 9/11 flag ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. to honor the memory of service members, first responders and civilians who perished during the terrorist attacks in our country on Sept. 11, 2001.
9/11 picnic
American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 will be hosting a 9/11 picnic at noon, 551 Broadway Street in Rock Springs
“It’s going to be a really fun day, “said Virginia Struck, Auxiliary Membership Chairperson. “Typically, we would have a ‘cake walk’ but we’re calling it a ‘fun walk” because we want the adults to participate too.”
Members at Post 24 will dare participants at the event to ‘get dunked at the dunk tank.’
Hot dogs, hamburgers and all kinds of food will be served along.
A DJ will provide music entertainment.
This event is open to American Legion members and their families only.