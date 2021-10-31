SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The proposed general-purpose tax will be on the ballot for voters to assess at the Nov. 2 special election.
If the proposed tax is pushed through by the voters, ¾ of it will go to public safety and 1/4 will go to economic development.
According to a mailer sent out by the county, public safety services costs Sweetwater County entities over $38 million a year. Also, revenue from sales tax for the towns, cities and the county have “declined to historic lows over the last 20 years.”
The proposed tax initiative will fund eligible public safety agencies such as ambulance services, police departments, the sheriff’s department, fire departments and the dispatch services.
Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld said that the proposed tax initiative will help cover 1/3 of the local public safety costs.
“The Rock Springs Police Department has cut 8 positions and they aren’t able to support a street crimes unit to focus specifically on dealing with the increased drug and gang crimes in our community,” Schoenfeld said. “Also, they can’t support a traffic unit.”
Schoenfeld said that the call center responded to 100,512 calls in 2020.
“There is a huge need to make upgrades in our technology to adequately serve the 14 Sweetwater County agencies that they receive calls, dispatch for and are the lifeline for,” Schoenfeld said. “With the declining revenues, there is no funding to pay for any upgrades or additional items.”
“I think that’s a concern and that it’s really detrimental to our community,” Schoenfeld said.
Schoenfeld also said that budget cuts are one of the primary reasons for the proposed tax.
“From 2010-2022, the county has cut around 58 positions due to having to cut our budget,” Schoenfeld said. “We had to cut 20 positions the year alone that was equivalent to $1.3 million for the county budget.”
This proposed tax has come with a varying amount of support and criticism.
Rock Springs Council member Rob Zotti found several issues with Schoenfeld’s statement concerning the Rock Springs Police having to make cuts due to a lack of funding.
“This is simply not true,” Zotti said. “We haven’t been able to find qualified recruits over the past 15 years.”
Zotti said that four of the positions were defunded in the last budget session due to the lack of qualified recruits, not because of a lack of funding.
“We haven’t been able to find qualified people for the street crimes and traffic unit,” Zotti said. “There just isn’t enough man power.”
Zotti also said that he doesn’t feel like the voters in Sweetwater County are getting a full picture of how exactly this tax will work.
“They say the majority of this tax will go to public safety and economic development,” Zotti said. “However, there is no formal agreement between the governing bodies about who will contribute what amount for ambulance service and there is no clear definition of what economic development means.
“Our very own Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition has been pretty much left in the dark about this tax. The very group we formed to help promote county wide economic development has had little to no input into any of this.”
Council member Jeannie Demas also has concerns about the proposed tax.
“I just think there are too many unanswered questions pertaining to the tax,” Demas said. “Also, I don’t think we should be spending over $100,000 to hold this special election.”
Demas said that she didn’t feel comfortable with raising taxes due to the economic standing of some of the people in the county.
“There are so many people out there struggling financially,” Demas said. “Why are we pushing to tax them even more?”
Council member Tim Robinson said that he did see a need for the tax but still questions if it is being presented properly.
“I see the need for additional funding. There is always going to be a need for it,” Robinson said. “However, I just think the proposed tax has been poorly planned and articulated. There’s not enough information about where exactly the money will be spent.
I can’t see paying for something that I don’t know fully where the funding is going.”
Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo has a differing opinion compared to some of the Rock Springs council members when it comes to the proposed tax.
“I do think that the information that came out about the tax was presented in a confusing way,” Kaumo said. “However, I do think the tax is necessary.
“The decline in sales tax revenue is a real issue. This tax would allow us to fund the replacement of fire trucks and we’d be able to fund the upgrades to the fire station facility on the west end of town. That’s been in the works for 20 years, we’ve just never had the funding for it.”