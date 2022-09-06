CASPER -- Sweetwater County School District No. 2 received a $10,000 grant for an agriculture/ natural resource learning facility. The grant is provided through Farm Credit Services of America’s (FCSAmerica) Working Here Fund.
SCSD No. 2 will use the Working Here Fund grant to build a school-based agriculture/ natural resources learning facility. The facility will give FFA students a place to raise individual supervised agriculture education projects such as swine, lamb, goats, and steer. It will also offer a space for students to apply concepts in a hands-on learning environment. In addition, students will learn about greenhouse and land resources and how to utilize those resources to make an impact in their community.
“The facility will not only benefit the students of Green River High School but the public as well, said Gayle Kendall, district grant coordinator. “It will allow our students and FFA members to increase the knowledge and awareness of agriculture and natural resources/conservation.”
The facility will be three acres and will include beef stalls, lamb/ goat barn, swine barn and a conservation/ natural resource area.
“At FCSAmerica, many of us grew up in agriculture and continue to farm. We know first-hand the value of agriculture education and are proud to partner with Sweetwater County School District No. 2 to ensure future generations have the same opportunities for learning,” said Melany Kizzire, regional vice president of retail operations at FCSAmerica’s Casper office.
Sweetwater County School District #2 is one of 50 organizations to receive an expanded Working Here Fund grant in the second quarter of 2022. FCSAmerica awarded each organization up to $10,000 for a total of $387,650 to support projects focused on agricultural education, hunger and nutrition, young and beginning producers or essential services and rural disaster relief.
Farm Credit Services of America is a customer-owned financial cooperative proud to finance the growth of rural America, including the special needs of young and beginning producers. With nearly $37.6 billion in assets and $6.9 billion in members’ equity, FCSAmerica is one of the region’s leading providers of credit and insurance services to farmers, ranchers, agribusiness and rural residents in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. Learn more at fcsamerica.com