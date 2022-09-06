SCSD No 2

Sweetwater County School District No. 2 received a $10,000 grant for an agriculture/natural resource learning facility recently. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

CASPER -- Sweetwater County School District No. 2 received a $10,000 grant for an agriculture/ natural resource learning facility. The grant is provided through Farm Credit Services of America’s (FCSAmerica) Working Here Fund.

SCSD No. 2 will use the Working Here Fund grant to build a school-based agriculture/ natural resources learning facility. The facility will give FFA students a place to raise individual supervised agriculture education projects such as swine, lamb, goats, and steer. It will also offer a space for students to apply concepts in a hands-on learning environment. In addition, students will learn about greenhouse and land resources and how to utilize those resources to make an impact in their community.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus