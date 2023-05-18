Sweetwater County School District 1

CASPER — Lawyers for Sweetwater County School District No. 1 issued a blistering response on Monday to a lawsuit filed by two parents over the district’s use of their child’s preferred pronouns and name, calling their allegations “nonexistent” and arguing that the parents are trying to force their personal beliefs on the district.

Attorneys Kathleen Chaney and Eric Hevenor of the Denver law firm Lambdin & Chaney asked a judge to deny the legal request of Ashley and Sean Willey to stop Sweetwater County School District No. 1 from using their child’s preferred name and pronouns and prevent the district from requiring Ashley Willey, who is a special education teacher in the district, to use students’ preferred pronouns.

