Sweetwater County School District No. 2
Rocket Miner Photo

GREEN RIVER – Sweetwater County School District is providing Trauma-Informed Support Services (TISS) to students in the district, thanks to the funding from a TISS grant.

During the SCSD No. 2 board meeting, held on Tuesday, Sept. 12, TISS community project manager Brittney Montgomery gave a presentation on the services being provided.

