Sweetwater County School District No. 2 reports drop in attendance rate By Caroline Phillips cphillips@rocketminer.com Oct 12, 2022 Oct 12, 2022 Updated 3 min ago

GREEN RIVER – Sweetwater County School District No. 2 superintendent Craig Barringer presented the WY-TOPP and ACT scores from the 2021 – 2022 school year during the board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

According to the report, the district had the lowest attendance rates in several years: 87.8%; compared to the pre-pandemic 2019-2020 attendance rates: 94.2%.

The report also states that four grade levels improved scores in English language arts (ELA) and math.

Of the Green River High School sophomore science scores, 71.34% of the students scored proficient or advanced.

Additionally, there was a "significant" drop in scores within third grade, according to the report.

It states, "This group was in 1st grade when the pandemic impacted schools. State average for third grade dropped 6.92% since spring 2019."

Furthermore, SCSD No. 2 was above the state average in seven of eight tested grade levels and 7.28% higher overall in ELA scores.

For the math WY-TOPP scores, SCSD No. 2 was above the state average in eight of eight tested grades and 11.31% higher overall.

According to the report, GRHS improved in all test areas, including composition. Expedition Academy (EA) improved in three of four test areas, including composition.

Tags Rate Grade Level Report School Education Score Craig Barringer Wy-topp School District