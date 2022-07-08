SWEETWATER COUNTY -- Sweetwater County sheriff candidate Dwane Pacheco announced that he has chosen Spokane County sheriff Ozzie Knezovich to be his undersheriff, if elected, in a press release on Friday, July 8.
The press release states:
"It is my distinct pleasure to announce, Spokane County sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has accepted my offer to serve as my Undersheriff for the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office.
Ozzie grew up in Rock Springs and Superior, graduated from Rock Springs High School, holds a master’s degree in Law Enforcement Leadership and is a United States Army Veteran. He began his law enforcement career as Superior’s town marshal in 1990, worked for the Rock Springs Police Department in 1991-1995 and moved on to a successful law enforcement career in Spokane, Washington. He is currently in his fourth term as the elected Sheriff of Spokane County and has decided to retire at the conclusion of this term and move back to Sweetwater County at the end of the year.
Ozzie is a graduate of the FBI National Academy Session No. 232, he is a published author and past president of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs. He has maintained his Sweetwater County values and has deep family roots in our County.
The addition of Ozzie to my team adds National and International Law Enforcement experience and will enhance my commitment to effective leadership. Ozzie and his wife Paula have three children and four grandchildren. Ozzie and I will be available to answer questions at my booth from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 9, at the Rock Springs International Days."