The Sweetwater County sheriff debate at Homewood Suites scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3, has been canceled and will not be rescheduled. Pictured from left to right are current Sweetwater County sheriff John Grossnickle and Chris Sutton.

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Rocket Miner has obtained information from the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce that the Sweetwater County sheriff debate at Homewood Suites scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3, has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

This is the second debate that has been canceled between Sheriff John Grossnickle and Chris Sutton. The first debate, which was scheduled to take place last month at the Golden Hour Senior Center in Green River, was canceled due to scheduling conflicts.

