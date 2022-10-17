The Sweetwater County sheriff debate at Homewood Suites scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3, has been canceled and will not be rescheduled. Pictured from left to right are current Sweetwater County sheriff John Grossnickle and Chris Sutton.
SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Rocket Miner has obtained information from the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce that the Sweetwater County sheriff debate at Homewood Suites scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3, has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.
This is the second debate that has been canceled between Sheriff John Grossnickle and Chris Sutton. The first debate, which was scheduled to take place last month at the Golden Hour Senior Center in Green River, was canceled due to scheduling conflicts.
However, there are plenty of opportunities to get to know candidates from other races in Sweetwater County in the weeks leading up to the Nov. 8 election.
The Rock Springs mayoral and city council debates will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m. The debates will take place in room 1302 on the Western Wyoming Community College Rock Springs campus, located at 2500 College Drive.
On Wednesday, Oct. 19, there will be a candidate meet and greet put on by Rock Springs High School’s Leadership Academy at 7 p.m. The meet and greet will be held at the Sweetwater Events Complex, located at 3320 Yellowstone Road.
The Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees candidate meet and greet will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 12 – 1 p.m. It will take place in room 3650 A at Western’s Rock Springs campus.
On Thursday, Oct. 27, at 6 p.m., the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board forum will be held at Western’s Rock Springs campus in room 3650 A.