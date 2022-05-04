...Snow showers today...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT...Snow showers. An additional 1 to 2 inches expected, with
locally higher amounts in the Wind River Range.
* WHERE...Sweetwater County, southern Lincoln County, Upper Green
River Basin, Western Wind River Range and Green Mountains.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon. The steadiest snow will be this
morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Roads may become slick and snow covered.
Road conditions should improve after mid morning.
SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office’s firearms training staff announced its 2022 civilian firearms training course schedule earlier this week.
This year, the training staff is offering basic, women's-only basic, and advanced classes. Each session comprises a combination of classroom instruction and shooting exercises. The training emphasizes firearms familiarization and safety, and training topics include grip, stance, sight picture, trigger control, holster considerations, home firearms storage and more.
There is a $30 registration fee for each class. All classes satisfy the state’s training requirement for a concealed carry permit. In addition to a personal firearm in good condition, participants are required to supply a suitable belt or paddle holster for their firearm, proper eye and ear protection and a minimum of 100 rounds of ammunition.
Participants are also reminded to dress appropriately for the weather.
Scheduled classes are as follows:
Saturday, May 21 - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (basic class)
Saturday, June 18 - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (basic class)
Saturday, July 16 - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (women's-only basic class)
Saturday, August 13 - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (basic class)
Saturday, September 10 - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (advanced class)
To register for a class or have any questions answered, please contact Kitty at 307-352-4901.