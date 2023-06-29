The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, held on May 18, was classified as a “great success,” according to a post on the Food Bank of Sweetwater County’s Facebook page.
In Rock Springs, there was 2,032 pounds of food donated. There were 3,384 pounds of food donated in Green River.
SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, held on May 18, was classified as a “great success,” according to a post on the Food Bank of Sweetwater County’s Facebook page.
Each year, Sweetwater County hosts the food drive.
“Sweetwater County has great community support!” said Kathy Siler, executive director of the Food Bank of Sweetwater County.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.