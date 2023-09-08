ROCK SPRINGS -- Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism (Explore Rock Springs & Green River, WY) is proud to partner with local museums to celebrate National Museum Month in October 2023.

Various projects and activities have been planned by the Rock Springs Historical Museum, the Sweetwater County Museum and the Community Fine Arts Center. These activities are free to the public and residents and visitors are encouraged to take part to learn more about what makes Sweetwater County so special.

