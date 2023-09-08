ROCK SPRINGS -- Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism (Explore Rock Springs & Green River, WY) is proud to partner with local museums to celebrate National Museum Month in October 2023.
Various projects and activities have been planned by the Rock Springs Historical Museum, the Sweetwater County Museum and the Community Fine Arts Center. These activities are free to the public and residents and visitors are encouraged to take part to learn more about what makes Sweetwater County so special.
“The history of how Rock Springs and Green River came to be is truly inspiring. The heart, grit and passion it took to develop this area as the Union Pacific railroad moved west, mines were developed, and culturally diverse workforce brought it all to life, is fascinating to learn about. Celebrating October as Museum Month and bringing attention to this history gives residents and visitors a look inside this era of extreme growth in a new and exciting way,” said Jenissa Meredith, president and CEO of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism.
Community Fine Art Center
A main component of the celebration centers around the Driving of the Spike event on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. -12:30 p.m. which will take place at the Community Fine Art Center (CFAC), located at 400 C St. Meet the Artist is at 9 a.m. with school and public tours until noon. The 43’ tall Golden Spike Monument art piece will be traveling from the Golden Spike National Historical Park to Rock Springs, Wyoming as one of nine “Whistle Stop” locations. The purpose of the event is to provide a greater understanding of the story behind the workers who built the transcontinental railroad. The goal is also to engage the communities and students about railroad history and public art. The viewing opportunity will enable visitors to view the monument up close. Whistle Stops are being organized by the Golden Spike Foundation to create fun and educational community events and media attention. The focus will be construction of the transcontinental railroad and the workers whose ingenuity and sacrifices made this feat of human engineering a reality.
More Info: https://www.downtownrs.com/2023/10/23/155516/driving-of-the-spike-2023-whistle-stop-road-show/
The CFAC is also hosting a community art exhibit focused on Western Expansion.
October 2-31
Call to all Sweetwater County artists of all ages and experiences!
Accepting 2D and 3D artwork using this year's theme.
Deadline to deliver work is Thursday, September 28.
Details here:
In addition to the Golden Spike event and the Community Art Exhibit on Western Expansion, several other activities are taking place in the month of October including:
Rock Springs Historical Museum
“The Rock Springs Historical Museum is celebrating National Museums Month all of October with contests, informative posts, community events, and an open house. We are excited to celebrate 135 years of Rock Springs history and looking forward to another 135 years to come!” said Jennifer Messer, Rock Springs Historical Museum coordinator.
October 1–7
Celebrating the City of Rock Springs 1888 Incorporation Day
(Facebook - Asking people to post about their memories/photos of Rock Springs.)
October 8-14
Celebrating the Museum Board
(Facebook - Meet the Museum Board)
Wednesday, Oct. 11
Meet the Museum Board Event
Rock Springs Historical Museum
5 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Treats provided in the historic fire station and information about the board, past and present.
October 15-23
UPRR Promotional Displays
Rock Springs Historical Museum
Monday, October 23
Golden Spike Encounter
Community Fine Art Center
9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 28
Downtown Rock Springs Halloween Stroll
11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Monday, November 13
1888 Anniversary of the Election of the First Mayor of Rock Springs,
W.H. O’Donnell Mayoral Displays
Rock Springs Historical Museum
4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Sweetwater County Historical Museum
“The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River is continuing a special autumn tradition with a Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) ofrenda. As featured in the animated Walt Disney film "Coco," Día de los Muertos is a holiday for honoring the dead which originated in Mexico but is now celebrated in many countries and regions. Celebrants create ofrendas (offerings) using items such as food, flowers, photos, and sugar skulls,” said Aidan Brady, Sweetwater Historical Museum Public Engagement Coordinator.
Tuesday, October 3
Day of the Dead Ofrenda Exhibit Opening
Sweetwater County Historical Museum
Saturday, October 7
Downtown Street Fair
Downtown Green River
Contact: 307-875-4585
Wednesday, October 11
National Fossil Day Event
Sweetwater County Historical Museum
Saturday, October 21
Day of the Dead Exhibit Celebration
Sweetwater County Historical Museum
Danza, Corazon, Y Cultura, a local Mexican folk-dance group joins us once again, with refreshments and activities to celebrate our Ofrenda exhibit for Day of the Dead.
Friday, October 27
"Glow in the Dark" Halloween Parade
Downtown Green River, WY
7- 8 p.m.
Contact: 307-875-4585
Friday, October 27
Halloween Outdoor Movie
North 1st East, Green River, WY
8-10 p.m.
Contact: 307-875-4585
Tuesday, October 31
Downtown Businesses Trick-or-Treating
Contact: Green River Star
For more information on event details visit ExploreWY.com.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters