GREEN RIVER – Tourism was a big topic at Tuesday’s Green River City Council meeting.
Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Executive Director Jenissa Meredith presented the annual report before the council and administration.
Meredith explained that the local option lodging tax board consists of 11 volunteer members of Sweetwater County. The purpose of the board is to administer 4% lodging tax in the county.
“The purpose of that is to ‘put more heads in the beds,’” Meredith pointed out. “We can’t build an attraction or anything physical with it – it is meant for marketing and promotional purposes to generate hotel and campground occupancy.”
Meredith was pleased to report that the organization is happy with its new location.
“In 2020, we moved to a new building,” said Meredith. “We are now at Elk Street in the old Burgers, Inc. building.”
Meredith and the organization believe the location makes sense. Travelers from North 191 will find it easy to obtain information about Sweetwater County.
“It’s an opportunity to show folks how great Sweetwater County is and to encourage them to take time and explore our area,” she shared. “We’re really excited about that location.”
Every four years since 1991, the lodging tax has been on a general election ballot. It has increased from 2% to 3% in 2014 and finally increased from 3% to 4% in 2018.
“That’s the highest a local lodging tax can be,” she noted.
In 2021, the statewide lodging tax started to get collected, which is 5%.
Not only is the local lodging tax meant for marketing and promotional purposes, but it is also used for event grants, chamber block grants, event complex block grants and administration.
“We were down seven percent due to COVID-19 but it’s been very successful, with all things considered,” she revealed.
Anyone who is hosting a nonprofit event may be qualified to receive some funding from Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism.
Meredith was also excited to announce that they were able to secure the 2023-2024 State High School 3A and 4A boys’ and girls’ soccer tournament.
“That’s a lot of kids,” she said. “There will be about 800 competitors here along with their coaches and their families.
“That was a really big win for us.”
She added, “It's a really big event. We were able to partner with Rock Springs High School and Green River High School athletic directors and together, we knew we were the ideal location to host these events.”
According to Meredith, the estimated economic impact will be $3 million per year from that event alone.
Last year, the organization created a tourism master plan.
“There will be a great deal of funding available with the ARPA funds,” she mentioned. “We just want to make sure we’re in the position that once those funds are available, we have projects vetted. planned for and ready to apply in a unified way so we can be successful with those applications.”
The organization hosted about 200 passengers for last year’s Flaming Gorge tours. This summer they already have 28 tours scheduled.
“I’m super excited to have more tourists available this summer,” she said.
Meredith discussed a new outdoor activity called Sand Boarding.
According to Wikipedia, sand boarding is a board sport and extreme sport similar to snowboarding that involves riding across or down a sand dune while standing on a board, either with both feet strapped in or while standing loose, without bindings. Sand boarding can also be practiced sitting down or lying on the belly or the back. It typically involves a sand board, although it is also possible to use sleds, surfboards, a skateboard deck, or snowboards.
“I didn’t realize how big sand boarding was until I went to the Great Sand Dunes National Park in Colorado,” Meredith shared. “Everyone was doing it – no matter the age, young and older. They had fun doing it.”
The SWCTT is planning to rent out sand boards to locals and visitors this summer to encourage them to explore and “surf” the Killpecker Sand Dunes.
“We don’t want to compete with the heavy ATV traffic on the weekends so we offer that service on the weekdays,” she said.
SWCTT recently partnered with GoRVing for the filming of a commercial for the Addams Family 2 movie.
“The commercial was filmed at Firehole Canyon on the Flaming Gorge in Sweetwater County,” she said. “We assisted with scouting the location and mapping out and measuring for shoot specifications.”
The Flaming Gorge Scenic Byways is now a designated All-American Road on the Wyoming side. The organization is now qualified to receive highway administration funds. KUTV News covered the ribbon-cutting for it.
The tourism agency sent out 20,000 guides to promote local favorites.
According to Meredith, the organization wants to make sure when visitors arrive, “they have a really good experience on the front line.” They believe that hotel and restaurant employees who provide a high quality of service should be recognized for their efforts. To that end, the organization has hosted the R.E.A.C.H. (Rare and Exceptional Customer Service and Hospitality) awards since 2018.
“We want them to know how important they are to the tourism industry.”
The organization also started the Certified Tourism Ambassador program.
“Certified tourism ambassadors are ready with information so when they engage with the visitor, they are prepared to show them how special this place really is.”
There are 72 Certified Tourism Ambassadors in Sweetwater County so far.
“As you can see, tourism is big business in Sweetwater County. I’m really honored to be a part of it and we appreciate everyone’s support.”
The council recognized Meredith’s accomplishments.
Councilman Mike Schutran said, “Thanks for keeping Wyoming on the map.”
For more information regarding the organization’s annual report, go to tourwyoming.com.