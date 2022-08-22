Sweetwater Downs returns to local events complex By Tyler Johnson tjohnson@rocketminer.com Aug 22, 2022 Aug 22, 2022 Updated 38 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Horse racing returned to Rock Springs this weekend. The first races of the Sweetwater Downs took place at the Sweetwater Events Complex on Sunday, Aug. 21. Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SWEETWATER COUNTY – Horse racing returned to Rock Springs this weekend. The first races of the Sweetwater Downs took place at the Sweetwater Events Complex on Sunday, Aug. 21.The races were previously scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 20. However, due to some technical difficulties, the races were moved to Sunday afternoon where fans of horse racing filled the seats.There was a total of 10 races on Sunday, each providing an exciting finish for those in attendance.Eyesa Special Iceman won the first race with a time of 15.782 seconds, earning $1,400.Poninas won the second race with a time of 15.671 seconds, earning $1,400.Gotta Have Corona D won the third race with a time of 15.910 seconds, earning $1,400.Dirty Jan Boy won the fourth race with a time of 15.873 seconds, earning $1,400.Cd Wagon of Secrets won the fifth race with a time of 15.901 seconds, earning $1,400.Where Is My Corona won the sixth race with a time of 15.872 seconds, earning $1,400.Game for Corona Hot won the seventh race with a time of 15.750 seconds, earning $1,400.Cayenneoverthemoon won the eighth race with a time of 17.778 seconds, earning $1,400.Eyesa Special Swirl won the ninth race with a time of 17.778 seconds, earning $1,400.Vvr Workin Man won the 10th and final race with a time of 17.782 seconds, earning $1,400.Each race had a purse of $2,800. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Race Horse Racing Sweetwater Downs Sport Wagon Vvr Workin Man Eyesa Special Swirl Eyesa Special Iceman Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Section Winter 12 To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.