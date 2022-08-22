Sweetwater Downs

Horse racing returned to Rock Springs this weekend. The first races of the Sweetwater Downs took place at the Sweetwater Events Complex on Sunday, Aug. 21. 

The races were previously scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 20. However, due to some technical difficulties, the races were moved to Sunday afternoon where fans of horse racing filled the seats.

