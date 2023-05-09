Pop Evil
Photo courtesy of Sweetwater Events Complex

 ROCK SPRINGS -- The Sweetwater Events Complex is excited to welcome American rock band Pop Evil to Wyoming’s Big Show concert stage on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 8:30 p.m. 

Don’t take Pop Evil’s Skeletons as something macabre or negative. For Pop Evil, the title of their seventh album simply serves as a mission statement. 

